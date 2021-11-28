Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap DPO in Edo, Demand N50 Million Ransom

28 November 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patrick Ochoga

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Etsako Central local government area of Edo State, Ibrahim Aliyu lshaq, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen suspected be kidnappers.

He was said to have been abducted around Ise River along the old Auchi-Ekperi- Agenebode road.

Sources said he was driving his car when he was accosted on Friday evening by the gunmen who shot sporadically into air and forced his vehicle to stop before he was seized and taken into the bush.

At the time of report, his abductors were said to have demanded for N50 million as ransom.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, Philip Ogbadu, has ordered men of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit and men of the Tactical and Strike teams of the command to move to the area to rescue the DPO unhurt.

The incident, coming ahead of preparations for the celebration of Fugar Day during the yuletide, is said to have heightened apprehension among the people of Fugar, the administrative headquarters of Etsako Central local government.

Sources said fear has enveloped the community, with members debating the incident and arguing that if a DPO could be abducted, then no one is safe.

