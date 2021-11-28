Kenya: Detectives Arrest Michael Mbevi, Nicodemus Kyove Over Vandalism of SGR Line

A scrap metal dealer and a lorry driver linked to the vandalism of a section of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line have been arrested. The two will face economic sabotage and terrorism related charges.

"Michael Mbevi, the scrap metal dealer and a lorry driver, Nicodemus Kyove were arrested and are in custody. The two will be charged with economic sabotage and terrorism related offences," a report by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation said

They two were arrested at Machinery Township in Makueni County on Saturday in connection with the destruction of a section of the SGR railway line in the region on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, the crime busters also recovered all the 22 railway line blocks that had been removed from the line. The metals were being loaded into a waiting lorry at a scrap metal yard in the town.

Police discovered the vandalised section of the railway line on Monday afternoon. The damage led to the stalling of Madaraka Express for two hours as Kenya Railways technicians fixed the damaged section. The damage could cause the derailment of the train, according to George Orawo, a senior security officer at Kenya Railways who reported the vandalism.