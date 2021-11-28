East Africa: U.S. Unwarranted Intervention in Ethiopia Destabilizes Horn

The Biden Administration's unwarranted pressure on Ethiopia's legitimate government emanates from the former's tendency of supporting rebel groups and the intervention would destabilize the strategic Horn of Africa, Ethiopia's Ambassador to the U.S. said.

Ambassador Fitsum Arega stated that the U.S. government and its Western allies' support to the criminal faction would create favorable conditions for global terrorists that seek to further destabilize the turbulent region. The Biden Administration's undue pressure on the Ethiopian government is against the principle of democracy and contradicts the former's much-publicized commitment to fight international terrorism.

"The U.S. government is repeatedly requesting Ethiopia's warring factions to stop the war and negotiate, which is wrong. There are no two warring parties and equating the terrorist group with the democratically elected government is unacceptable."

The ambassador further noted that the radical element speaks in the daylight to topple the elected government and destabilize the nation meanwhile the government has the responsibility to ensure rule of law and protect the sovereignty and safety of its citizens. "The Diaspora community is also protesting the Western interventions and the vicious and biased media"

By the same token, the West raises the dire humanitarian situation in northern Ethiopia as the pretext of meddling in the domestic affairs of the country despite their apparent refusal to reach the needy.

As to him, the U.S. revocation of Ethiopia'sAfrican Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) privileges would affect the lives of 200,000 low-income citizens who were directly benefiting from the scheme. Besides, this suspension was imposed for no reason and further exacerbated the humanitarian situation.

It is evident that the U.S. government has been engaged to worsen the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia rather than supporting the government. At the same time, the corporate media have been working against Ethiopia with a view to achieving theirmasters' desire of undermining Ethiopia's legitimate government.

Ambassador Fitsum emphasized that the 24 hours media coverage of the conflict in northern Ethiopia has been deliberately eschewing reality and disseminating one side narrative through employing false reports and fabricated contents. "The Western media have continued glamorizing the terrorist group and presenting the TPLF as victim and emboldening its existence than condemning its atrocious and inhumane act."

At the same time, there are also individual's protesting the undue pressure from both congress and senate members. The two countries have enjoyed long standing diplomatic relations and if such sanctions continue it will further worsen the situation than solving the problems, he remarked.