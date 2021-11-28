Somalia: PM Roble Donates U.S.1 Million to Drought-Hit People

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has donated 1 million to help mitigate the crisis unleashed by drought and water shortages in many parts of the Horn of Africa nation.

"Somali government donates $ 1 million to help drought victims. Business Community led by the Chamber of Commerce have also pledged $ 2 million of emergency aid to the drought-affected people in some parts of Somalia. Emergency assistance will soon be sent." government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu said.

The prime minister instructed all Government Agencies to stand firm in responding to the dire situation in many parts of the country.

It follows televised remarks by the president on Friday in which he urged aid agencies and the Somali people to participate in the efforts aimed at mitigating the suffering of the citizens affected by the drought.

The president also announced donated his salaries in November and December for drought relief.

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble declared a state of a humanitarian emergency on Tuesday due to drought and water shortages.