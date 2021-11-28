Ethiopians Protest Against Western Interference

These days, Ethiopians and friends at home and abroad are actively engaging in various demonstrations to denounce westerner's interference in country's internal affairs. The demonstrators alarmed some western countries mainly the US to refrain from disturbing Ethiopia in various means.

"We Ethiopians respect other nations' sovereignty" and "we Ethiopians are guardians and icons of freedom for Africans' freedom". These statements were the slogans citizens in the capital uttered last Thursday around some embassies in Addis Ababa in a demonstration organized by Consortium of Ethiopian Civil Organizations to alarm some western countries including US and UK refrain from pressuring Ethiopia.

The demonstrators also called on CNN, BBC and other western media to restrain from disseminating false information about Ethiopia to defame the country and influence its government. The demonstrators have echoed more slogans like "truth shall prevail", "interference is not about democracy", "US hands off Ethiopia" and so on.

Last weekend, Ethiopians, other citizens of Ethiopian origin and friends have rallied in more than 20 cities in Europe and North America with "NoMore!" campaign to ram home Ethiopia's truth to the international community. The demonstration aimed at reducing external pressure and interference in country's internal affairs.

Ethiopia is the historic icon of Africa that is why some western administrations and organizations are working to create a fibble Ethiopia as a strategy to dominate and manipulate the continent. However, understanding this conspiracy many Ethiopian Diasporas and other African brothers teamed up to denounce it, said Selamawit Kassa, Government Communication Service State Minister in a press briefing on Monday. She also called on the diaspora to support the country towards stabilizing the economy through sending more remittance in a legal medium since some western governments are using economic sanction.