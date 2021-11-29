South Africa: Business for SA Calls for Vaccine Mandates in the Workplace and Public Access Restrictions for the Unvaccinated

28 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
press release By Business for SA

At the same time, Business for SA has continued its call for all South African residents to get vaccinated urgently.

  • B4SA supports restricting access to public indoor spaces to the vaccinated
  • B4SA calls for vaccine mandates in the workplace wherever possible
  • Vaccines, ventilation and restricting gatherings offer the best protection against the fourth wave
  • Those who are unvaccinated need to get their jabs urgently

Following the emergence of the new Omicron variant, and the pending fourth wave, Business for South Africa (B4SA) is calling for a rapid move to restrict access to public indoor areas that are not required for emergency use (such as hospitals, grocery stores and certain government services) to vaccinated individuals only. B4SA is advocating for these measures to save lives and avoid severe lockdown restrictions over the upcoming holiday period.

Martin Kingston, chair of B4SA, says: "We need to rapidly move to a situation where only vaccinated individuals should be allowed to travel in buses, taxis and airplanes, or to eat and drink in indoor establishments such as restaurants and taverns. This is in line with global restrictions and based on the science regarding airborne disease. Ventilation and masks remain important, but we now need to...

