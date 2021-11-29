South Africa: Advice to Government - SA Can Get Through the Covid-19 Maze Ahead of the Festive Season - Here's How

analysis

While our normal advisories are directed to you, the public, here we step away from that tradition and point this at our politicians and advisers.

It is the festive season again, and it once again feels scary. Despite the vaccines, there is a new frightening-sounding variant in town, Omicron (on the back of several we all now know - Delta, Beta and others). While our normal advisories are directed to you, the public, here we step away from that tradition and point this at our politicians and advisers. We are concerned that sometimes the noise of South Africa's robust politics means the lessons of the last two years get muddied and diluted. So here are some thoughts, adapted from a Twitter feed and Conversation piece.

We have, however, included some tips below for individuals and families - there is plenty you can do to protect yourselves this December (clue: vaccines and use the great South African outdoors and sunshine).

We are faced with a major surge, sadly with only 10% of the population having received at least two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine....