Nigeria: Restoration of Flights Between Nigeria, UAE - Air Peace Resumes Dubai Flights Dec 1

Following the restoration of flights between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, UAE on Friday, Air Peace airline yesterday announced the resumption of flights to Dubai through Sharjah with effect from December 1.

A statement from the airline management yesterday read : " Air Peace is delighted to inform the flying public that it will be resuming its Dubai service via Sharjah on December 1, 2021.This is consequent upon Federal Government's lifting of the ban on flights from and to the UAE."

"Customers are urged to comply with all established COVID-19 protocols governing international air travel and cooperate with airport staff in this regard."

Recall the federal government and United Arab Emirates, UAE, on Friday agreed to restore flights between both countries. Flights were suspended in March following disagreement over covid-19 protocol.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who disclosed the latest development on Friday night in Abuja said that the ban was lifted after Emirates airlines removed its stringent conditions slammed on Nigerian travellers.

Also the United Arab Emirates, in its latest Coronavirus protocol released on Saturday dropped the Rapid Antigen Test (RDT) for COVID-19 as prerequisite for travelling to the Middle East country for Nigerians and some other countries.

A statement dated November 26, 2021, issued by the Aviation Business Management Team-Dubai Airports, indicated that " RDT would no longer be required for all flights effective from Saturday November 27, 2021 at 00.0 hours, for passengers travelling to Dubai from the following countries: the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Republic of Uganda, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Zambia."