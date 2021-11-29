Nigeria: Three Killed As Pirates Abduct Seven Oil Workers in Bayelsa

28 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By George Kaduna

A civil defence officer is among those killed, the security agency has confirmed.

Gunmen, suspected to be pirates, in the early hours of Sunday, attacked two oil installations, killing three and abducting seven oil workers in Bayelsa State, Nigeria's South-south.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the pirates ambushed their unsuspecting victims in Okoroma and Ogbokiri-Akassa communities of Nembe and Brass local government areas of Bayelsa.

Sources close to the affected oilfields said the gunmen reportedly shot dead two staff of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company and a personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The driver of their boat, an indigene of Okoroma community, is still missing, according to the local sources who witnessed the incident.

According to the sources, in the ambush that occurred at Ogbokiri-Akassa in Brass Local Government area, six oil workers said to have been doing maintenance job close to their platform were abducted.

The Agip oil workers and their security guards, it was gathered, came under attack at about 6 a.m., while working close to a manifold in the deep swamp.

The NSCDC spokesperson in Bayelsa, Ogbere Solomon, confirmed the incident on Sunday evening.

Mr Solomon said a civil defence officer died in the ambush, while two others, who were missing, have been found and are currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Yenagoa.

"Yes, our officers were ambushed and attacked by some unknown pirates while on their lawful duty of providing protection to some Agip oil workers close to Obama manifold in Okoroma community of Nembe Local Government Area.

"One personnel was killed while the other two that were missing have been found and are responding to treatment," he said.

Tarinyu Joseph, the youth president of the Okoroma Clan, said indigenes of the area have recovered the corpses of those killed.

He said those injured were taken to the hospital while the boat driver is still missing.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X