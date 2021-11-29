Nigeria: Calabar Carnival Will Hold This Year - Official

28 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Cross River State Government has said that the famous Calabar Carnival will hold this year.

There has been skepticism about the carnival being held this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioner for Tourism in the state, Eric Anderson, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the 2021edition of the carnival would be restricted to the stadium - UJ Esuene Sports Stadium - because of COVID-19.

He said there was no plan for the participants to dance through the 12-km routes along major streets in Calabar as it was done in the past years.

The commissioner said Governor Ben Ayade would unveil the theme of the carnival on November 29.

"I can tell you authoritatively that the carnival will hold this year. The Governor will unveil the theme on November 29.

"I have made contact with the band leaders to be part of the meeting on November 29. We have decided to host the festival inside the stadium because we are serious about the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols.

"The stadium will help us to control the crowd and space the seating arrangement for people to watch the live show.

"It's going to be a fun-filled moment as usual. Calabar Carnival will hold this year," he assured.

Apart from COVID-19, the state of insecurity across Nigeria may have adverse effects on the carnival which had in the past attracted local and international tourists to Calabar.

