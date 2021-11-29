Nigeria: How Notorious Bandit Was Gunned Down in Kaduna Hotel

Details have emerged on how Yellow Magaji, the bandit leader popularly known as Arushe, was killed.

Daily Trust had reported the death of the bandit leader who led last week's attack on Abuja-Kaduna road.

In a statement, the Kaduna Police Command said he was gunned down at Sir Joe Guest House located at 8, Sajo street, Unguwan Maigero area of Sabon Tasha in Chikun LGA.

According to Muhammed Jalinge, Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, when the police arrived at the hotel, the bandits took to their heels and started shooting sporadically.

Jalinge said while Arushe's partner, Yellow Ashana, escaped with bullet wounds, he was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

"One notorious bandit, popularly called Yellow Magaji, a.k.a Arushe, was wounded in the shootout whereas his equally notorious partner, Yellow Ashana, and others escaped with bullet wounds."

"The wounded bandit was thereafter taken to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for possible resuscitation in a bit to obtain useful information. But he was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

"It is significant to state that the neutralized bandit, Yellow Magaji, until his demise was among a syndicate of bandits terrorising users of Kaduna-Abuja highway of recent," the statement read.