Nigeria: Jos Custodial Centre Attackers Trapped - NCoS

Gunmen in large numbers with sophisticated weapons attacked the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, Plateau State on Sunday.

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) however said the gunmen are now trapped in the custodial centre's yard.

Francis Enobore, in a statement on Sunday night, said the invaders arrived at the custodial centre at about 1720hrs and immediately made for the main gate where they engaged the armed squad personnel in a gun battle before breaking into the yard.

"Although they gained entrance to the yard, they are however trapped within as men from sister security services were immediately mobilised to assist the armed guards to cordon the perimeter wall and the entire area.

"Reinforcement from the response squad of the Service has also been mobilised to the centre.

"The situation is presently under control as the attacker's firing power is being subdued by superior fire from a combined team of security agencies.

"Update will be made available as the event unfolds," he said.

Our correspondent had reported that the gunshots started at about 5:30pm.

The entire area is currently under tight security with heavily armed police officers seen monitoring movements.

In another statement, Jeff Longdiem, spokesman of the Centre confirmed the development in a statement sent to Daily Trust in Jos.

