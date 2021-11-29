Nigeria: After Daily Trust Report, Army Arrests Soldiers Who Assaulted Abuja Residents

SUB: Soldiers who assaulted some residents of Tungan-Maje community in Gwagwalada area council of Abuja, have been arrested. Colonel Hassan Bawa disclosed this when he...

Soldiers who assaulted some residents of Tungan-Maje community in Gwagwalada area council of Abuja, have been arrested.

Colonel Hassan Bawa disclosed this when he visited the palace of chief of Tungan-Maje, His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Salihu Isiaku Na'Annabi.

A source, who was at the palace when the army Colonel visited alongside the FCT Commissioner for Public Complaint Commission (PCC), Mr Ezikel Dalhatu Musa, said the army condemned the assault on residents and has distanced itself from engaging any soldiers to the community.

"And while speaking before our chief, the army colonel openly denied sending any soldiers to come and arrest anybody in Tungan-Maje, in which he said those soldiers that were involved have been arrested," he said.

He told our reporter that the army colonel has assured the chief that the soldiers involved will be punished accordingly after conclusion of investigation.

He added that the army colonel has promised to deploy troops that will be patrolling the community to checkmate cases of kidnappings in the area.

The source further said the monarch complained to the army colonel over alleged leasing of some portion of land to non natives of the community for farming by soldiers at the barrack.

"And the colonel has promised to investigate the allegation too, even as he pleaded with the youth to stop posting any misunderstanding with the soldiers on social media, while he later gave out his contact that we should always call him whenever there is any problem with soldiers at the barrack," he said.