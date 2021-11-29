Nigeria: Borno Govt to Support 10,000 Irrigation Farmers

28 November 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno said his administration was planning to support 10,000 irrigation farmers in 2022.

Zulum made this known while addressing some of the 1,750 farmers who benefited from the 2021 dry season farming inputs on Sunday in Shani, Bayo and Hawul Local Government Area of the state.

"We want to do more than what we are doing now by identifying more potential sites for irrigation.

"We are targeting 10,000 irrigation farmers for next year," he said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Inuwa Kubo, Chairman, Borno Mega Farm Committee said that beneficiaries for the 2021 farming season were provided fertilizer, water pumps and agro-chemicals, as well as maize and rice seeds.

Kubo said that very soon, the committee would commence registration of wheat farmers for government support.

He urged farmers in the state to exploit the big opportunity provided by irrigation farming. (NAN)

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X