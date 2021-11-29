Kenya: Ruto Speaks Against Tribal Politics as He Tours Kwale

Kwale — Deputy President William Ruto has said Kenya is past the politics of ethnicity.

He said ethnicity is backward and benefits only a few leaders in the society.

Instead, Ruto said leaders must unite and work towards transforming the country.

"That is why we are determined to build a formidable, issues-driven national political party that will bring all Kenyans together," he said.

Ruto was speaking today in Kinango Town in Kwale County during the dedication and launch of the Duruma Bible.

He was accompanied by Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, MPs Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Feisal Abdallah (Msambweni), Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Owen Baya (Kilifi North) and Ahmed Kolosh (Wajir West).

He lauded the church for its contribution to the development, governance and prosperity of the country.

"We will continue cooperating with the church because its footprints in education, health and other social services sectors in our country are evident," he explained.

Ali asked leaders to embrace the politics of tolerance.

He said a section of leaders have made Ruto their campaign item.

He noted that some prominent politicians were of the thought that Kenya belonged to them and anyone showing support to a majority of needy Kenyans is sidelined.

Governor Mvurya said Kwale was fully behind Ruto.

He said the country had benefited a lot from the Deputy President's leadership.

Mvurya called on locals to support Ruto in the 2022 elections.

Mwashetani said most of Ruto's opponents were campaigning on the hate and division platforms.

"They must come up with issues that will elevate them to power," he explained.

The MP claimed they were planning to rig the 2022 elections.

Tayari hailed the Bible translation saying it will easily offer spiritual guidance for the community to understanding the word of God.

He added that for a long time, Coast region had made wrong political decisions "but this time we assure Ruto of our support".

On his part, Kolosh said people of Northern Kenya had decided that the only candidate with a vision in addressing their needs was none other but Ruto.