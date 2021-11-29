Kenya: Nairobi Floods Alert! Avoid Nyayo Stadium and Bunyala Roundabouts

28 November 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Editorial Desk

Nairobi — The heavy rains have caused flooding in various parts of the capital Nairobi, rendering some roads impassable.

On Sunday morning, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) urged motorists to use alternative routes due to flooding around Nyayo Stadium and Bunyala roundabouts.

"The Nairobi Expressway team is working to address the problem and ease vehicular movement," KeNHA said in a statement.l

