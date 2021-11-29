Kenya: Ruto Assures Fair Nomination to Quell Tension Between Waiguru, Ngirici

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto says no one will be shortchanged in his United Democratic Alliance party nominations ahead of the 2022 general election.

Ruto who appeared to clear the air in the political tiff between Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and the county Woman Representative Purity Ngirici on the party gubernatorial ticket, promised free and fair nominations.

"I assure you as I stand here, Kenyans will decide who will be given what ticket. UDA party will hold free, fair, democratic and verifiable nominations," he said Sunday when he attended the consecration and thanksgiving ceremony of the New Anglican Church of Kenya, Diocese of Kirinyaga -- All Saints Church in Kianyaga, Gichugu Constituency, Kirinyaga County..

Since Waiguru decamped to UDA, a vicious political tussle has been witnessed between her and Ngirici with Ruto being at the center of it.

A political showdown was on Sunday witnessed between Ngirici and Waiguru ahead of DP's visit in the area as they both mobilized their supporters.

Earlier, a group of Waiguru's and Ngirici's supporters confronted each other along the Kianyaga-Kutus road, blocking it for several hours before police intervened.

Tension was high as a group of youth alied to Ngirici set ablaze reflectors and posters with Waiguru's image.

"UDA is a party of peace; we don't want violence and skirmishes. We all know those who incite people to violence. As for us we want to associate ourselves with strategies and work for the people," Ruto said.

He urged political contenders who are eyeing UDA party tickets to campaign peacefully.

"This young people are looking for a future, they want us to a provide a solution for their joblessness. Leaders I respectfully urge you to maintain peace," stated Ruto.

Ruto also popularized his political bid by issuing a raft of promises pegged on his bottom-up economic model.

"We don't want to plan the economy from top because years on it has not reached Kenyans at the bottom. This is the strategy to help the common mwananchi ," he said.

The DP boasted of his track record in his two-term tenure as the second in command insisting that his political rivals have nothing on him.