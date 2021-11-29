Kenya: Ruto Urges Politicians to Conduct Peaceful Elections

Kirinyaga — Deputy President William Ruto has asked politicians seeking elective positions to conduct their campaigns peacefully.

He told the leaders to desist from using youth to cause violence and instead focus on offering solutions to the country's challenges citing unemployment.

Dr Ruto said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) advocates for political tolerance, coexistence and democracy.

"We are peaceful people focused on the transformation of our nation. We are not violent people. Those who believe in the use of violence in politics are known," he said.

He added:"The young people are looking at us to provide solutions not to drive them towards violence."

Speaking in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, Dr Ruto assured UDA aspirants that the party will conduct free, fair, democratic and verifiable nominations.

He told the party's aspirants that there will be no reserve of any seat for anyone, saying it's voters who have final say on issues of elections.

Dr Ruto urged leaders seeking for various seats in the party to remain united and sell their agenda to the people, adding that confrontational politics should be shunned.

The Deputy President said the primaries will be free and fair and the choice of the people will carry the day.

"Everyone is welcomed to UDA, it is the people who will decide," he said.

The Deputy President said he was the best-suited candidate to implement stalled government projects that were derailed by the opposition.

He was accompanied by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, MPs Purity Ngirici (Kirinuaga), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Gathoni Wamuchomba (Kiambu), George Kariuki (Ndia), Wilson Sossion (Nominated), Cate Waruguru (Laikipia) and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Others were former MPs Njogu Barua (Gichugu), Daniel Karaba (Kirinyaga) and Norman Nyaga (Kamukunji).

The meeting saw Gichugu MP Robert Gichimu join UDA following extensive consultation with his constituents.

Dr Ruto's sentiments were echoed by the leaders who said the country's peace and stability was more important than any other political agenda.

"We have made a deliberate decision that we will engage in responsible and peaceful politics because we value our country," said Nyoro.

Waiguru urged politicians to subject themselves to democratic processes where the people will have the final say.

"Let us maintain peace and remember we have been told our party will conduct free and fair nominations," said Waiguru.

Ichungwa asked the opposition to come up with an agenda for the country instead of wasting their time discussing Dr Ruto.

"Dr Ruto is not an economic model. Get an economic model that will uplift the lives of Kenyans and sell to them instead of criticising our own," said Ichungwa.

Gachagua said they will accommodate all Kenyans in UDA because it was a party with national outlook.

Waruguru called on Dr Ruto's opponents to shun tribal politics and instead engage in agenda based political competition.

Waititu said Kenyans will rally behind Dr Ruto because he has the best development agenda for the region.

"We are following Dr Ruto because we believe in his ability to deliver on promises and that his track record speaks for itself," he said.

Ngirici said it was time the country changed its economic policy and abandoned the failed trickle-down economic model for the bottom-up economic model.