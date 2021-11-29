Kenya: Olunga Named in AFC Champions League's Team of the Season

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has made the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League 2021-2022 Team of the Tournament.

The Al Duhail centre-forward was on Friday named by AFC up front alongside Brazilian striker Leandro Damiao from Kawasaki Frontale in the tournament's Best XI.

While naming Olunga among the finest 11, AFC said his average scoring was 8.2 for second place behind Modou Barrow (8.7).

Olunga played 519 minutes and had 29 shots out of which nine ended up in the net.

The goalkeeper of the tournament is FC Goa's Dheeraj Singh. Hong Chul (Ulsan Hyundai), Oleksiy Larin (FC Istikol), Tiago (Cerezo Osaka) and Mohamed Al-Bura (Al Hilal Saudi) were voted as the best defenders, with Cesinha (Daegu FC), Yasuto Wakizaka and Kento Tachibanada from Kawasaki Frontale along with Barrow (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors) emerging the best midfielders.

Olunga topped the scoring charts in the 2021 AFC Champions League with nine goal.

He got all his goals in Group "C" in the West Region held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as Al Duhail exited at the group stage.

Olunga finished ahead of Jeonbuk players Brazilian Gustavo (eight) and Barrow from Gambia (six).