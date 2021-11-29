Nigeria: If Vaccines Were Distributed As Quickly As Travel Restrictions...

<i>We have to unite against vaccine nationalism and inequity.</sub>

Why are vaccines not flying as swiftly as travel restrictions?... As people of a highly interconnected world, we can do better by supporting each other, especially in the face of what appears to be a yet unabating pandemic. Even as we hope for this pandemic to end, there might just be another lurking around the corner, and we cannot afford to take the present disposition forward.

At 4 a.m. on Friday, I woke up to messages from my friend who calls me a COVID ninja. The messages were updates informing me about Omicron, the new variant announced by researchers and scientists in South Africa.

What was interesting to me was the fact that although I saw the announcement on Thursday night when a Nigerian scientist shared it, and I had chosen to ignore it, now here it was right in my face, staring daggers and demanding my attention.

I looked at the links shared by my COVID ninja friend and dared to go back to bed. I needed to get my morning glory sleep (between 5 a.m. and 7. a.m.) because something told me it would be a long day.

I could only dare, because as soon as I sank back into the warmth of my pillows, one of my editors sent me a message asking, "what to do with the new variant in South Africa?" At that point, I watched my morning glory sleep do the moonwalk away!

My next response to the unfolding drama was me muttering under my breath, "wetin dey worry this covid sef? Na blood covenant?"

Within a split second, it had started to rain travel restrictions internationally for a coronavirus variant the world still does not know much about! Still, on second thought it occurred to me that, if we had learnt tough lessons from the first wave of the virus, then we do not need to wait until it hits us before we take action. But then, what sort of action is appropriate at points like this in time? Isolation or a rally to rescue?

A look at the imposers of this restriction and one notices that these are countries that have vaccinated most of their populations; countries that have more than enough vaccines to go round, such that some of their citizens are already taking booster shots (the third dose), whereas those being restricted have barely vaccinated a quarter or half of their populations.

Then you begin to ask: Whatever happened to supporting and holding each other's hand, while we work and walk through rebuilding our economies that have been impacted by the onslaught of the virus?

I thought, perhaps in my dream, that there is an understanding that vaccine nationalism is not a thing at this point in the world's history, seeing all that this rabid intruder, COVID-19, has done to us all.

With the huge stocks that they have, which is much more than they need a number of times over, the reluctance of the rich countries to offer life-saving vaccines to those on the other side of the divide, has led to the increasing clamour for vaccine equity, and the campaign against vaccine nationalism.

So, have South African scientists erred by sharing data on their newer finding?

Since the early days of the pandemic, scientists had agreed that sharing data from their various stations is important in understanding and fighting the pandemic, and so many stuck to and went by this understanding, and continuously shared genomic sequences from their stations on the global platform, GISAID.

This data provided by different scientists from all over the world have been used for vaccines research, development and manufacturing, which we all (although mostly the rich countries) are benefitting from, while hoping for a return to the old normal way of living.

However, vaccine access and inequity have become subjects of concern since vaccines started to receive emergency use authorisation, with the rich nations buying up virtually every dose in sight, even before they came out of the oven!

As such, the rest of the world had been left to scamper for the leftovers, if not for the intervention of the COVAX facility that came to the rescue. Yet, there has been so little that COVAX can do. It has indeed done its bit in helping the developing world to access some of these vaccines, regardless of how insufficient these have been.

No rich country has giving much thought to sharing from its hoarded stock, as each has been prioritising its population, which is quite unfortunate, even if some see this as 'human'. With the huge stocks that they have, which is much more than they need a number of times over, the reluctance of the rich countries to offer life-saving vaccines to those on the other side of the divide, has led to the increasing clamour for vaccine equity, and the campaign against vaccine nationalism.

The self-centring of vaccine nationalism has occured with governments signing agreements with pharmaceutical companies to supply their own populations with vaccines, ahead of them becoming available to other countries.

Scientists in South Africa detected the new coronavirus variant, named Omicron, and did the honourable thing by escalating information around it and calling the world's attention to the situation, for the safety of all.

The world replied by dumping a travel ban on the Southern African region. What a way to reciprocate a good gesture!

If South Africa held back this data, would they be facing the backlash they are having to deal with now? The answer will most definitely be in the negative. As such, have they erred by sharing important public health information?

Some South Africans who are hurt or affected by these restrictions in flying around have begun to troll the researchers for escalating their findings. Who would have thought that a public health good will be met with such discrimination?

If we all have been as swift in the sharing and distribution of vaccines to other parts of the world that lacked them, India would not have lost so many people as it did as a result of the mutation of the virus. And, South Africa would not be in this precarious situation now, perhaps.

Presently, South Africa is being shut out and left to deal alone with a variant that it is still trying to understand, with insufficient vaccine supplies for its population, as well as that of other Southern African countries.

On the renowned genome researcher and professor, Tulio de Oliveira's page on Twitter, there is the advocacy that "... the world should provide support to South Africa and Africa and not discriminate or isolate it." Mr Oliveira, who is one of South Africa's leading scientists and director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa also wrote in his tweet, "we have been very transparent with scientific information. We identified, made data public, and raised the alarm as the infections are just increasing. We did this to protect our country and the world in spite of potentially suffering massive discrimination."

Why are vaccines not flying as swiftly as travel restrictions?

We have to unite against vaccine nationalism and inequity.

Chiamaka Okafor