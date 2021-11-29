Nigeria: Attackers of Jos Prison Trapped - Official

29 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yusuf Akinpelu

The Nigerian Correctional Service on Sunday said the medium security custodial centre in Jos came under attack but the attackers were trapped within the facility after a gun duel.

The spokesman of the service, Francis Enobore, said in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers stormed the facility "in large numbers with sophisticated weapons" at about 17:20 hrs, engaging security operatives in a gun duel.

"Although they gained entrance to the yard, they are however trapped within as men from sister security services were immediately mobilised to assist the armed guards to cordon the perimeter wall and the entire area," the statement read.

"Reinforcement from the response squad of the Service has also been mobilised to the center.

"The situation is presently under control as the attackers firing power is being subdued by superior fire from a combined team of security agencies. Update will be made available as event unfolds," Mr Enobore noted.

Mr Enobore also told PREMIUM TIMES Sunday night that further details about the jailbreak are still emerging.

Four inmates broke out of Jos custodial centre in July.

Some communities in the North Central state have experienced a spate of attacks as security operatives battle to bring peace.

