Kenya: Organisers Leave Nothing to Chance as City Comes Alive

Nakuru City Marathon race director Martin Keino says a high turnout is expected in Sunday's races owing to the fact that the lengthy coronavirus lock-down had denied many athletes opportunities to compete, and now they're raring to go.

The organisers have put in place stringent measures to ensure the race has no hitches, and that Covid-19 protocols are followed to the letter.

At the same time, Keino, son of the legendary Kipchoge Keino, and the chief executive officer of Keino Sports, said the race will act as an investment forum as local investors will showcase their goods and services at special stands at the Rift Valley Sports Club.

"The race also hopes to reignite the need for sporting tourism in the region and exploiting investment opportunities besides reuniting and bringing top athletes together," said Keino.

The Stanbic Nakuru City Marathon will not be about the cash prize money alone.

Fun run and family race

The organisers of the race have lined up a five-kilometre fun run and family race.

"The Stanbic Nakuru City Marathon has allowed fitness fanatics, families and corporate entrants to reunite as a one Nakuru big family after long Covid-19 restrictions by featuring in the 5km family and fun race," said Keino.

"The Stanbic Nakuru City Marathon will be a cool way to see the families and friends and corporates that have been separated in live social platforms come together and view beautiful locations like the Menengai Hills and Lake Nakuru along the route," said Keino.

"The coronavirus pandemic has kept me apart for months with my family friends. It's really exciting to see families meet again after not seeing each other for over a year of social gatherings restrictions," said Peter Rono, an athletics fan.

Investing in athletics

"The Stanbic Nakuru City Marathon marks step back to normality for families separated by the Covid-19. It is a perfect reunion time," said Njeri Mwaura, a resident of Nakuru Town.

"Covid-19 has been awful for everybody. I want to meet my family friends from North Rift who are coming for this marathon. I am just so happy that we can all get together again and thanks to the organisers and sponsors of Stanbic Nakuru City marathon race," said Sharon Kosgei.

Reunions will take place at the Rift Valley Sports Club where the race will end while winners will pocket cash awards and start early Christmas preparations.

And that is the beauty of investing in athletics and sports in general it brings people and families together to enjoy and relax.