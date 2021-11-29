Kenya: Nick Mwendwa Arrested, Again

Embattled Football Kenya Federation Nick Mwendwa was on Friday re-arrested and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters along Kiambu road.

The federation's Chief Executive Officer, Barry Otieno, said Mwendwa was being held by DCI officers.

Nation Sport understands that Mwendwa was arrested at around 12:15pm along Kiambu Road on his way from Runda to the Central Business District. His vehicle was blocked by two cars before he was arrested and taken to the DCI headquarters.

"It is true that Mwendwa (Nick) has been arrested and is at the DCI headquarters. We are proceeding there as we speak," his lawyer, former Law Society of Kenya president Eric Mutua, said.

Mwendwa had on Thursday earned his would-be temporary freedom after Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Wandia Nyamu asked the DPP to close a file against the FKF boss after failing to present charges against him after arresting him over 10 days ago.

Mwendwa is being accused of embezzling public funds.

The Prosecution had been granted seven days to prefer charges against the FKF boss.

When the matter came for mention virtually on Thursday, the state said it wishes to close the file pending further investigations.

"We seek to close the file for the time being as we proceed with investigations before we prefer charges against him," state prosecutor Everlyn Onunga told Nyamu on Thursday.

Mwendwa was arrested and detained at DCI on November 12 over corruption allegations at FKF.

This was a day after the Sports Cabinet Secretary for Sports in Kenya Amina Mohamed received a report on an audit she had ordered to be conducted on the federation last month.

She then disbanded the federation, before Mwendwa was arrested.