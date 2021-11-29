Kenya: Rowdy Youths Torch Anne Waiguru's Campaign Materials

28 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

Chaos erupted Sunday when rowdy youths rioted at Kianyaga town in Kirinyaga County before the arrival of Deputy President William Ruto.

The rowdy youths vowed to block Governor Anne Waiguru from addressing the Deputy President's rallies in the region. They set ablaze campaign jackets belonging to Governor Anne Waiguru.

Trouble started when the governor's supporters arrived in town and started distributing the jackets to the residents. However the youth confronted the supporters and snatched the jackets from them.

It was then that the youths set the jackets on fire as Ms Waiguru's supporters watched in disbelief.

Tension mounted in the area as the rioters poured into the streets saying they were opposed to Governor Waiguru's style of leadership.

"We shall not allow her to address any of the Deputy President's rallies. We have no confidence in Ms Waiguru," one of the youths shouted.

Moments later the rioters left for an unknown destination, promising to return once the DP's rally begins.

Dr Ruto is expected to attend Sunday service at Kianyaga Anglican Church. He will hold political rallies at Kutus and Kerugoya.

