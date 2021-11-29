Kenya: Simiyu, Relin Win Inaugural Nakuru City Marathon

28 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Openda

Daniel Simiyu and Catherine Relin are the winners of the 21km races of the inaugural Stanbic Nakuru City Marathon held on Sunday.

The event was sponsored by Nakuru County in partnership with Stanbic bank. Nation Media Group was the official media sponsor.

The 26-year-old Simiyu clocked 59 minutes and 03 seconds to pocket the Sh500,000 prize money.

Simiyu, who hails from the Elgeyo-Marakwet County, was followed closely by Godfrey Kipchumba in 59:42 and Felix Kibitok from Nandi who timed 60:00.

Kipchumba and Kibitok took home Sh250,000 and Sh150,000 respectively.

Simiyu, who has been training at Iten, could not hide his joy and dedicated the win to his coach Eric Kibet.

"I dedicate this win to my coach who has been training me and motivating me to run, I am very happy and look forward to participating in many other competitions," said Simiyu who is fresh from winning a 12km road race in Cape Town, South Africa.

Simiyu has now set his sights on the World Championships next year.

In the women's category, Relin clocked 1:07:21 to finish ahead of Gladys Chepkurui who timed 1:07:32. Chebet sealed the podium in 1:07:40.

Relin said the win came as a surprise since this was only her second professional race.

In the 10km race, Cornelius Kemboi finished top in 28 minutes and 53 seconds followed by Peter Mwaniki in 28:57 while Ronald Kipkorir came third. Daisy Jepkemei won the women's category in 32:25.

The race saw over 200 elite athletes take part including the women's world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei.

