Kenya: Shujaa Lose to Fiji in Dubai 7s Quarters

Kenya Shujaa Saturday threw away the lead as Fiji beat them 19-5 in the Dubai Sevens Main Cup quarter-final match.

Coach Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu's men led 5-0 from a Herman Humwa try scored on four minutes.

However, Fiji struck back with tries from Joseva Talacalo and Filipe Sauturaga converted by Waisea Nacuqu to enjoy a 14-5 half-time lead.

There was no coming back for Kenya after the break as Fiji dominated play, adding the third try through Panapasa Qeruqeru from an unforced error.

Kenya now drops to rankings matches for positions five to eight where they meet Great Britain at 1.51pm in one of the semi-finals, with the winner playing either Ireland or Australia in the fifth place final.

In other quarter-final matches held early Saturday, Argentina beat Ireland 17-12 in sudden death after regular time ended 12-12, South Africa defeated Australia 29-5 as USA mauled Great Britain 35-17.

Argentina will play 2021 World Sevens Series champions South Africa in the first main semi-final at 1.18pm before Fiji tackles USA at 1.40pm.

Shujaa disappointed in the last two Series tournaments in Dubai when they finished 15th in 2018 and 13th in 2019 after losing all their matches at group stage.

They last finished in top-eight in Dubai in 2017 when they lost 19-12 against Australia in fifth place semi-final.

Kenya's best performance at Dubai Sevens remained third place in 2012 when they defeated France 15-12 in the third place play-off.