Kenya: Gor Mahia Fall to Otoho in CAF Confed Cup

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will have to fight for a win in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs after going down 1-0 away to AS Otoho d'Oyo of Republic of Congo in the first leg on Sunday.

The game was played behind closed doors at the Alphonse Massemba-Debat Stadium in Brazzaville. The Congolese giants' lone goal was netted by forward Roland Okouri in the 63rd minute.

K'Ogalo will host the decisive second leg at the Nyayo National Stadium on December 5 with the winner advancing to the group stage of the competition.

British coach Mark Harrison travelled with a depleted squad of only 15 players for the match and will be banking on home support in the second leg to overturn the result so as to advance to the money-minting group stage which comes with a Sh27 million funding from Caf.

The club had failed to register enough players for the continental showpiece between July and August Caf transfer window as it was serving a Fifa ban for failing to settle dues owed to a former coach and players.

K'Ogalo still face another Fifa ban slapped on the club on October 7 for failing to clear Sh3 million salary arrears owed to Ghanian midfielder Jackson Owusu, who featured for the club for only six month last season.

Against AS Otoho d'Oyo, Harrison started with the twin attack of leading goal scorer Benson Omalla and Samuel Onyango.

Gor last played in the group stage of this competition in 2019, before they were eliminated in the quarterfinal following a 7-1 aggregate loss to RS Berkane of Morocco.

In the previous two seasons, Gor have exited the competition in the playoff stage against DC Motema Pemba of Democratic Republic of Congo and Napsa Stars of Zambia respectively.

Gor Mahia's squad against AS Otoho d'Oyo

Gad Mathew (Goalkeeper), Philemon Otieno, Harun Shakava, Fred Nkata, Frank Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, John Nyawir, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, John Macharia, Benson Omalla.

Substitutes

Caleb Omondi, Sydney Ochieng, Victor Ayugi and John Ochieng'