Angola: Ndalatando Hosts Interprovincial Theater Festival

24 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ndalatando — Ndalatando city is hosting an inter-provincial theater festival called "Festepa-2021 special Cuanza Norte taking place from November 25-28 with participation of 10 groups from Luanda, Cuando Cubango, Uíge, Malanje and Cuanza Norte.

The Palanca Negra Theater Festival is a cultural event created in 2016 with the aim to promote performing arts in Malanje province annually bringing together local performers.

The organization intends to expand the festival to the rest of the country, to promote art and the transmission of the values of Angolan culture.

