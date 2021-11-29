Angolan Referee Elected for Fiba Competition

Benguela — The Angolan international referee Antonio Bernardo has been included in the list of fourteen referees who will guide the games of Series A and C of the first qualifying stage of the 2023 Senior Men's Basketball World taking place in Benguela province.

The professional referee took part in the Afrobasket 2021, in Rwanda, where he refereed seven games including the final between Côte d'Ivoire and Tunisia.

The other referees come from South Africa, Benin, Mauritius, Rwanda, Mali, Cameroon, and Egypt.

Antonio Bernardo became a referee in 1993 and has participated in several international competitions.