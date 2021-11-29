Angolan Referee Elected for Fiba Competition

25 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — The Angolan international referee Antonio Bernardo has been included in the list of fourteen referees who will guide the games of Series A and C of the first qualifying stage of the 2023 Senior Men's Basketball World taking place in Benguela province.

The professional referee took part in the Afrobasket 2021, in Rwanda, where he refereed seven games including the final between Côte d'Ivoire and Tunisia.

The other referees come from South Africa, Benin, Mauritius, Rwanda, Mali, Cameroon, and Egypt.

Antonio Bernardo became a referee in 1993 and has participated in several international competitions.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X