Angola: Ensa-Art Prize Includes Artistic Ceramics Award

24 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Ensa-Arte prize is to include an artistic ceramics award in the 2022 edition to honor and give greater visibility to national promoters of this art, the company's CEO, Carlos Duarte, has said.

Speaking at the press conference, Carlos Duarte said the category of artistic ceramics is part of the new features of the contest replacing photography, since art of designing objects with clay has transversal success in Angolan culture.

"Certainly, this category will provide the revelation of new trends and new talents", Duarte said.

The 2022 ENSA-ARTE award will have an overall 22.5 million kwanzas with the winners in the categories of painting, sculpture and ceramics to be announced in April.

