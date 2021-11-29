Angola: Carnival of Luanda With 42 Groups for 2022

Luanda — At least 42 groups have confirmed their presence for the 2022 edition of the Luanda Carnival, whose parades take place between February 26 and 28 at Nova Marginal.

These are 15 groups from class A (adults), 13 from class B (adults) and 14 from class C (children).

According to the secretary-general of the Provincial Association of the Carnival of Luanda (APROCAL), António de Oliveira, although they still need authorization from the health authorities, everything is being done so that on scheduled days the groups can parade.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he stressed, the organization will make some adjustments in the regulations mainly concerning the evaluation items.