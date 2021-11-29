Mauritania's National Day

28 November 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I send best wishes and congratulations to Mauritania on celebrating 61 years of independence.

The United States applauds Mauritania's efforts to address long-standing human rights issues, combat corruption, and defeat COVID-19. We also appreciate Mauritania's efforts to combat terrorism within its borders, and its partnership with the United States in countering terrorism.

As you celebrate your independence day, know that the United States looks forward to many more years of collaboration on our shared priorities in the pursuit of prosperity for all Mauritanians.

