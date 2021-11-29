Malawi UK Military Community to Elect New Executive Team

The Malawi UK Military Community (MUMCo) will on 4 December 2021 hold its second Annual General Meeting at Larkhill in the United Kingdom.

The event, which will include the announcement of new leadership following an election process that is currently underway, will be followed by a red carpet gala at the Anthrobus Hotel in the adjacent town of Amesbury later in the evening.

Speaking to the outgoing Chairperson Sheila Banda Tobie, she remarked, "This is a chance for the community to regenerate and bring in new ideas from among the many talented soldiers and veterans that the group has, and also a chance on the day for us and our loved ones to get together and let our hair down after such a long and arduous year."

Malawians in the UK Armed Forces have been part of the contingent heavily involved in the UK's response to Covid 19 pandemic, established testing sites, driving ambulances and rolling out Covid 19 vaccines in the UK.

As gesture of homage to Malawi, MUMCo carried out a challenge in which its members run 7000 miles to raise £7000 for health care workers in Malawi as well as donating 14 laptops to the Malawi First Lady's charity, the Girl Child Initiative.

Earlier this month MUMCo helped raise over £800,000 for the Royal British Legion at the London Poppy Appeal where the group led three London

Underground Train Stations collecting on behalf of the UK's largest soldier charity.