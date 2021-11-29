Sudan: Suspect Covid-19 Med Equipment Seized in Sudan

28 November 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Jabra — Medical equipment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic has been seized from several factories in Sudan, on suspicion that they do not comply with standards and health requirements. Inspectors say they encountered some cases where equipment was being handled 'in a very poor environment'.

In the first joint operation of its kind between the Sudanese Criminal Investigation Department (CID), INTERPOL and AFRIPOL, related to monitoring and control of medicines and equipment to combat COVID-19 that do not conform to medical standards, a joint team reviewed a number of factories and companies operating in this field, and through monitoring and information gathering, the team was able to seize two steriliser factories, as it turned out that they were working without approval from the competent authorities and in a very bad environment, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports.

The operation, code-named Flash, includes participation of 31 countries. The operation in Sudan was carried out with participation from the Consumer and Environmental Protection Department, INTERPOL, and a representative from the Ministry of Health.

According to statements by the Police Press Office, a joint team was formed from CID and the Pharmacy Department in Khartoum State, for the purpose of inspecting and controlling medicines and equipment to combat the pandemic.

The team reviewed a number of factories and companies operating in this field, and seized two sterilizer factories in the Jabra area, south of Khartoum, as it turned out that they were working without approval from the competent authorities and in a very bad environment.

Reporting procedures have been taken against the owners of the factories, and all products have been seizes to take samples and examine them.

