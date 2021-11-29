Namibia: Cleanup Campaign At Terrace Bay

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism and the Kunene Regional Council this week launched a cleanup campaign at Terrace Bay in the Skeleton Coast National Park.

Speaking at the start of the campaign on Wednesday, founding president Sam Nujoma - who is a frequent visitor to Terrace Bay and its angling beaches - noted that the Skeleton Coast environment is characterised by fragile ecosystems and both land and marine resources, and is an area of aesthetic attractions with tourism potential.

Nujoma also noted that the area is rich in biological diversity, including birds, aquatic resources and lichen fields, with more than 100 different species of the organisms found there. It is also a sanctuary for desert-dwelling wildlife and includes the Kunene River mouth, where that river meets the Atlantic Ocean.

The Skeleton Coast National Park is a highly sensitive environment and a heavily protected conservation area, to which the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism regulates entrance to ensure its protection, Nujoma recounted.

He said to meet the United Nations' sustainable development goals and Namibia's national objectives, the ministry of environment has a pivotal role to promote environmental awareness among communities and encourage participatory environment planning.