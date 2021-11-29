Nigeria: Suspected Pirates Attack Oil Workers, NSCDC Personnel, Kill 3, Kidnap 7

ARMED men suspected to be pirates, in the early hours of yesterday, launched multiple attacks on some oil workers in Okoroma and Ogbokiri-Akassa communities of Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.

The gunmen reportedly shot dead two staff of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company and a personnel of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

The boat driver, an indigene of Okoroma community, is still missing, according to the locals.

In the ambush that occurred at Ogbokiri-Akassa in Brass LGA of the state, six oil workers allegedly doing maintenance job close to their platform were kidnapped.

It was learned that the Agip oil workers and their security personnel came under attack at 6a.m., while working close to a manifold in the deep swamp.

Spokesman of NSCDC, Bayelsa Command, Ogbere Solomon, who confirmed the incident, said: "Yes, our officers were ambushed by some unknown pirates while on their lawful duty of providing protection to some Agip oil workers close to Obama manifold in Okoroma community of Nembe LGA. One personnel was killed while the other two that were missing have been found and are responding to treatment."

Also, Youth President of the Okoroma Clan, Tarinyu Joseph, who confirmed the incident on phone, said indigenes of the area have mobilised and recovered the corpses of those killed.

He added that those injured were taken to the hospital while the boat driver, identified as his brother, was still missing.

Indigenes of Nembe and Brass communities, it was further learned, have started raising awareness and warning fellow indigenes of the danger of travelling home in the wake of rising insecurity in the creeks and waterways.