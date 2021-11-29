Africa Shouldn't Be Punished Over New Variants - Akinwumi Adesina

29 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Obinna

The President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina has advised world leaders not to label or penalise African nations for new COVID-19 variants and mutations happening across the world.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, he said Africa is not the source of the COVID-19 pandemic and should not be penalised for new variants, urging for global justice, equity, and fairness in access to vaccines.

"Africa should not be labelled and penalised for COVID-19 variants and mutations that occur randomly elsewhere in the world. Africa is not the source of COVID-19," he tweeted.

There must be global justice, equity & fairness in access to vaccines. Global vaccine supply system has underserved Africa. Protecting one's home alone in the midst of a forest fire does not work. Put out the forest fire.

"Africa must accelerate the manufacturing of its own vaccines & set up its own "healthcare security defence system". Africa must no longer outsource health security of its 1.8 billion people to the benevolence of others."

