Nigeria: Troops Annihilate Several Bh/Iswap Terrorists, Foil Invasion of Gajiram

Land and Air Components troops of Joint Task Force, North East (NE), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) on Sunday night annihilated several Boko Haram (BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an encounter at Forward Operating Base, Gajiram Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

The vigilant troops of Sector 3 Operation Hadin Kai supported by the Nigerian Air Force component, brought devastating volume of fire on the terrorists, while attempting to infiltrate the Forward Operating Base using Gun trucks and several other weapons.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations said the terrorists, having suffered several human and equipment casualties as at the time of this report, retreated in disarray.

"The gallant troops, who are currently exploiting the withdrawal route of the fleeing terrorists, have so far recovered 10 AK 47 riffles, one Anti Aircraft Gun, one Shilka barrel, one 60mm Mortar tube and 61 rounds of PKT riffle ammunition amongst others.

"Several charred remains of the terrorists were also uncovered along the route.

"Sadly, two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the encounter.

"The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has urged the troops to aggressively maintain the momentum of the pursuit, until the remnants of the fleeing terrorists are destroyed."