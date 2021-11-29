Nigeria: Troops Annihilate Several Bh/Iswap Terrorists, Foil Invasion of Gajiram

29 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

Land and Air Components troops of Joint Task Force, North East (NE), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) on Sunday night annihilated several Boko Haram (BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an encounter at Forward Operating Base, Gajiram Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

The vigilant troops of Sector 3 Operation Hadin Kai supported by the Nigerian Air Force component, brought devastating volume of fire on the terrorists, while attempting to infiltrate the Forward Operating Base using Gun trucks and several other weapons.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations said the terrorists, having suffered several human and equipment casualties as at the time of this report, retreated in disarray.

"The gallant troops, who are currently exploiting the withdrawal route of the fleeing terrorists, have so far recovered 10 AK 47 riffles, one Anti Aircraft Gun, one Shilka barrel, one 60mm Mortar tube and 61 rounds of PKT riffle ammunition amongst others.

"Several charred remains of the terrorists were also uncovered along the route.

"Sadly, two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the encounter.

"The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has urged the troops to aggressively maintain the momentum of the pursuit, until the remnants of the fleeing terrorists are destroyed."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X