Tanzania: Kigoma and Katavi to Get National Grid Electricity in 2022

Dar es Salaam — Kigoma and Katavi regions are set to be connected to national grid electricity by the end of 2022.

The acting general manager of the Electrical Transmission and Distribution Construction Service Provider (ETDCO), Maclean Mbonile told journalists on Friday that among the projects they have in hand is to build electricity transmission of 776 kilometers to the two regions in Western Tanzania.

"Transmission is from Tabora to Mpanda and Tabora to Kigoma with 383 kilometers and 393 kilometers respectively. The total value of these projects is Sh15.9 billion," he said.

According to him, two projects are among 15 projects of power transmission and distribution worth Sh151.48 billion in the pipeline.

Mr Mbonile who addressed the press to mark 60th independence anniversary for Tanzania, said the subsidiary company of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) has completed a total of 74 projects of power transmission and distribution worth Sh150.03 billion since its establishment in 2017.

"We facilitated the construction of two ways power project to the Mwalimu Nyerere Hydroelectric Power dam in Rufiji which were 254 kilometers from Gongo la Mboto, Dar es Salaam and 54 kilometers from Morogoro worth Sh17.8 billion," he said.

The Manager further mentioned a 105 kilometer power transmission from Geita to Biharamulo under Stamigold which is worth Sh6.4 billion.

Since its establishment to June 30, 2021 the company has made a profit of Sh9.6 billion.

"Making profit and to be an independent business oriented company were among the reasons why the company was also made to compete inside and outside the country in power transmission and distribution" he explained.