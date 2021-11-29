Rwanda: Netherlands, Rwanda Strengthen Defence Cooperation

A contingent of 150 soldiers from the Kingdom of Netherlands are in Rwanda to train soldiers of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) in a move seen to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries

The training, which will begin on Nov. 29, and last for three weeks, will be conducted by the Dutch's 44 Mechanised Infantry Battalion.

According to Col. Ronald Rwivanga, RDF spokesperson this amplifies the depth of the military cooperation between Rwanda and the Kingdom of Netherlands.

"We have been partnering with the Netherlands for more than 15 years in military matters, and their soldiers coming to train in Rwanda shows the confidence they have in our training systems,"

"In addition to that, our training locations have the requisite facilities to conduct these trainings" he said.

Lt. Col. Maikel Vrenken, heading the contingent from the Netherlands said that they would like to strengthen the ties in security matters, adding that it is an excellent opportunity for their soldiers to train in Rwanda.

"Rwanda is over 1,000 metres above sea level while the Netherlands is at sea level so the higher temperatures and higher humidity and the savannah in Rwanda makes it challenging for our soldiers which is why we are here for the trainings" he said. "We will work with the RDF during the training so they can show us how to do it, and we hope to keep doing so in the future."

Meanwhile, the contingent paid a visit to Kigali Genocide Memorial to honour victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, where 250,000 victims are interred.

Lt. Col. Maikel Vrenken said: "Rwanda is like a phoenix that rose from the ashes, seeing how far the country has come is remarkable."

He added that the Netherlands and the rest of the world should draw lessons from what happened in Rwanda to avoid such atrocities from happening again.