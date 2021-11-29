Southern Africa: Govt Suspends Flights Between Kigali and Southern Africa

28 November 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

Rwanda has temporarily banned direct flights between Kigali and the southern African region as part of the new measures to control the Omicron variant of Covid-19 from spreading into the country.

Identified as B.1.1.529, the variant was first reported in the southern African region on Nov. 25

An extraordinary cabinet meeting on Sunday noted that while the variant has not been detected in Rwanda, its effects are potentially dangerous and therefore Rwandans and residents of Rwanda are required to exercise extra vigilance in the practice and enforcement of preventive measures.

The cabinet decision came just hours after national carrier RwandAir had announced it will not board passengers from South Africa and Zimbabwe travelling to Dubai.

Apart from flight suspensions, stringent restrictions were imposed on travelling passengers.

"All arriving passengers at Kigali International Airport must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours and quarantine themselves for one day at their own cost," reads the Prime Minister's communique, which outlined the cabinet decisions.

The communique went on to highlight that these restrictions will be more stringent for travellers from the affected countries or those with a recent travel history in the region.

"A 7-day quarantine at own cost will be required for passengers travelling from, or those with a recent history of travel in, particularly affected countries," added the statement.

Cabinet also ordered that people attending events or gatherings such as concerts, conferences, weddings, festivals and exhibitions must be fully vaccinated and tested.

In addition, it said as much as possible gatherings must take place in outdoor settings and well-ventilated places.

In the wake of the rising threat of the omicron Covid-19 variant, Rwanda had learlier moved to re-impose a quarantine for incoming travellers.

In recent weeks, South African health authorities witnessed a rise in infections, which coincided with the detection of the new variant, Omicron.

Preliminary data suggest the Omicron variant may be more infectious than the Delta, which caused new waves of Covid-19 cases around the world between June and August this year.

The World Health Organisation has designated Omicron as a variant of concern.

