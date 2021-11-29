Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara, Rra Crowned Champions of Taxpayers' Tourney

Gisagara volleyball club, on Sunday, November 28 were crowned champions of the Taxpayers' tournament in the men's category, while Rwanda Revenue (RRA) claimed the title in the women's category.

The tournament was a two-day event organised by RRA in collaboration with the Rwanda Volleyball Federationinal (FRVB), bringing together 14 teams: 7 in the men's category,and 7 in the women's category.

During the final game that took place at the Kigali Arena, Gisagara beat APR on 3-1 sets.

The match began on a positive note for APR, who won the first set 25-17, but Gisagara bounced back taking the second one 25-14, the third set 25-21 and the last one 25-21.

Joseph Ndahiro, Gisagara's head coach said that the team's attention now turns to the national volleyball league, which starts on December 10.

En-route to the semi-finals, Gisagara beat KVC 3-0 and while APR eliminated UTB with a 3-0 win.

Awards:

Gisagara's left-attacker Kathbart Malinga was named most valuable player (MVP).

On top of the trophy, the champions won Rwf 2 million, while the second runners-up APR walked away with Rwf 1.5 million.

Meanwhile in the women's category, RRA beat UTB on 3-2 to win the title.