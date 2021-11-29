Angolan Government Promotes Campaign On Gender Equality

Luanda — The Angolan government this Thursday, in Luanda, launched a campaign to promote women rights and gender equality, called "Novembro Laranja: Promoting women rights and gender equality.

The campaign is a joint initiative between the Government and the United Nations (UN), within the scope of the international day for the elimination of violence against women, celebrated on 25 November.

According to data, the Ministry of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion (MASFAMU) registered during this year, throughout the country, at least 2,929 cases of domestic violence, through family counseling centers and rooms.

At the launch of the campaign, the minister of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion, Faustina Alves, explained that the reduction in cases of violence registered in the country involves raising the population's awareness of moral principles and values.

In his turn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teté António, said that, in addition to the Government, it is everyone's responsibility to combat violence against women, as it is humanity's greatest contradiction.

"Men are born from women and we often die at the hands of women because they end up being our mothers. It is necessary that this fight is not just for women, but also for men", he explained.