Angola: Journalists Without Accreditation to Cover Fiba Competition

25 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — Journalists to cover the first qualifying stage in Angola's coastal Benguela province for the 2023 Men's Senior Basketball World Championship have not yet been accredited a few hours before the beginning of the competition.

ANGOP has contacted the organization (FIBA) in the meantime; it directed the concern to the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB).

The FAB in its turn, said it faced constraints in the accreditation process and made virtually pledging to get it sorted out before the competition kicks off.

However, the media professionals even if accredited will not have access to the press room due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, ANGOP has learnt.

The press conferences shall be followed via digital platform, a model that was implemented in March this year, in the first edition of the Basketball African League, held in the city of Kigali, Rwanda, where Angola was represented by Petro de Luanda.

The competition is being played from November 26-28 with national teams of Cape Verde, Mali, Nigeria and Uganda (Group A) , Angola, Ivory Coast, Central African Republic and Guinea (C).

The competition will not be televised live in Angolan territory.

