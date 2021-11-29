Angola to Have SDG Evaluation Model

Luanda — Angola Thursday in Luanda began the process of identifying the country's needs, with analysis of strategic planning applicable to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) model, to be developed within six months.

This process, led by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, with the support of the United Nations System in Angola, is a participative and interactive simulation framework to assist in the transition to the alignment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of Agenda 2030, with the National Strategic Plans of Angola.

The strategic planning applicable to the implementation of the SDGs model, launched today at the first workshop on the subject, will be a document that will bring together what stakeholders declare in the framework of new policies around business models, health, jobs and social protection.

According to the National Director of studies and planning at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, Luís Epalanga, the model is interactive and will allow us to assess the degree of implementation of various public policies, draw scenarios and assess how certain sectors are responding to levels of investment.

"For example, we will be able to assess how the agriculture sector is responding to the levels of investment being made and, through this, see how the interaction between the various sectors is being reflected in the country's development," he stressed.