Angola: Emirates Entity Visits Angola Pavilion At Expo Dubai

Luanda — The Deputy Director for African Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (MOFAIC), Aisha Al Muhairy, visited today the Angola Pavilion at the "Expo 2020 Dubai".

After visiting other African pavilions at this largest exhibition fair in the world, the MOFAIC official and her team met with the Commissioner-General of Angola for Expo 2020 Dubai, Albina Assis Africano.

The visitor had the opportunity to know the Angolan exhibition at the fair, showing delighted with the dance of the Traditional Group, Kina Ku Moxi and the architectural scenery created.

According to a note to which ANGOP had access, today, the Angola pavilion occupies an area of 2,300 square meters, at Expo 2020 Dubai, and receives, on average, at least 4,000 visitors/day.