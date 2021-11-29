South Africa: The ANC's Unbearable Splintering of Being

analysis

Coming ahead of what will be crucial national elections in 2024, the lost control, revenue and patronage opportunities will surely have a major impact on the ANC. In particular, it may finally bring to finality a long-evolving splintering process.

While it may be some time before all the consequences of the past two weeks in SA politics are fully appreciated, there can be no doubt that the ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa will suffer greatly from the loss of metros it thought it would control. The gap between the factions might soon become too wide to bridge.

One now needs to understand what is likely to be the real reason for Julius Malema's decision to use the votes of EFF councillors to prevent the ANC from governing in important metros.

It is not clear, however, whether there is any candidate who could properly loosen Cyril Ramaphosa's grip on the ANC presidency.

However, what does appear to be almost certain is that the ANC's hold over the country, its automatic dominance, the way it has been able to control the outcome of processes, is now severely damaged, perhaps permanently.

While there are many dynamics at play, and our political situation is growing...