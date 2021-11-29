Algeria: 35.97 Percent Voter Turnout in Municipal Elections At Close of Polling Stations

Algiers — The voter turnout in the municipal elections reached 35.97% and 34.39% in the provincial elections at the closing of the polling stations, at 20:00, the chairman of the National Independent Authority for Elections, Mohamed Charfi, said Saturday.

In a press conference on the preliminary results of the polls, Charfi said the number of voters in the municipal elections reached 8,517,919, or 35.97%.

In the provincial elections, the number of voters reached 8,145,226, or 34.39%.

The chairman of the National Independent Authority for Elections noted that the voter turnover is provisional pending consideration of all the data related to the elections.

The voter turnout till 16:00 in the municipal elections was 24.27% and 23.30% in the provincial elections.