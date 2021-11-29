South Africa: We All Need to Work Together, Black and White, in Building Social Cohesion and Financial Independence for All

28 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Thozamile Botha

Thozamile Botha is outgoing Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Panel on Human Settlements. He is a member of the Stalwarts and Veterans Group of the ANC, and is awaiting his final results of his PhD in Sociology at the University of Johannesburg.

Black and white South Africans have to come to grips with the reality and meaning of democracy, economic freedom and financial independence. For whites who benefited from racial capitalism, some magnanimity towards the reduction of the race-based inequality deficit might go a long way towards stabilising society.

The Afrikaner Africa Initiative between Afrikaners and the Thabo Mbeki Foundation is aimed at exploring the areas of cooperation between black African communities and Afrikaners. It identified a number of projects including economic development zones, rescuing struggling municipalities, upgrading the Lovedale Press in Alice, Eastern Cape, and promoting cultural projects.

This initiative has triggered mixed reactions from both Afrikaner and black African communities. Some Afrikaans speakers feel that such an important initiative should not be the monopoly of white Afrikaners alone when there are millions of Afrikaans coloured people. In short, while accepting the need to recognise ethnic differences, some feel the scope of this project should not be circumscribed by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

