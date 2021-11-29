South Africa: Obstetric Violence - a War Against Women That Is Being Waged in the Shadows

analysis

Sheena Swemmer is the head of the Gender Justice programme at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.

Obstetric violence is violence that occurs against pregnant or birthing individuals and includes physical, emotional, psychological, and even sexual violence committed by healthcare practitioners, such as doctors, nurses and midwives.

During this year's iteration of the "16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children" campaign, it is important to acknowledge that gender-based violence permeates private and public spaces. In order to have a country that is safe for women and children, both forms of violence must be acknowledged and adequately addressed.

Police Minister Bheki Cele recently announced a 7.1% increase in the number of rape cases reported in South Africa within a three-month period. Disturbingly, child homicide rates had also increased, by 31.7%. President Cyril Ramaphosa decried the rise in criminal offences related to women and children and stated that we "are in the grip of a relentless war being waged on the bodies of women and children that, despite our best efforts, shows no sign of abating".

What is missing from the crime statistics, the coverage of stories related to gender-based violence during this period, and the...